Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated annually by people of the Hindu community with great enthusiasm. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda, mother of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Yashoda Jayanti is observed on Krishna Paksha Sashti in the month of Phalguna. In Gokul, the village of Lord Krishna, Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of fanfare, where Yashoda Mata stayed with him and Nanda. In 2023, Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Lord Krishna, the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was the biological son of Devaki and Vasudev. However, he was raised by Yashoda and Nand in the neighbouring village. As Yashoda Jayanti 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Yashoda Jayanti's 2023 date, Yashoda Jayanti rituals, Yashoda Jayanti significance and celebrations. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023 Date and Shashti Tithi Timings

In 2023, Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Yashoda Jayanti Shashthi Tithi will begin at 7.38 am on February 11 and will end on February 12 at 8.15 am. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Valentine’s Day to Maha Shivratri, Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

Yashoda Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Yashoda Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning, preferably during the Brahma Muhurat and take a bath. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Mata Yashoda and Lord Krishna and seek their blessings. As per religious texts, devotees should offer a red dupatta to Mata Yashoda along with Panjiri and sweet chapati. It is believed that devotees fast on the day of Yashoda Jayanti to get rid of sins. People should do charity on the day of Yashoda Jayanti as it is considered auspicious. It is said that by doing charity, one gets rid of all the troubles. On this day, making a swastika or Om at the main door of the house wards away negative energy.

Yashoda Jayanti Significance

Yashoda Jayanti is an auspicious day that is marked by celebrating the birth anniversary of Yashoda Maa, who did not give birth to Lord Krishna but raised him with great love. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki in the prison of his maternal uncle Kansa, who was the king of Mathura. Devotees who follow religious rituals and worship Yashoda Mata are blessed with happiness and prosperity. Childless couples are blessed with kids with the blessings of Maa Yashoda by observing a fast on this day. On the day of Yashoda Jayanti, devotees throng Sri Krishna temples to seek the blessings of the Lord.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).