We are days away from welcoming another New Year. As we bid adieu to the rollercoaster of the year that 2022 has been and welcome 2023 with open arms, people are sure to look for various festivals and events in the New Year and begin their planning already! While January offers some attractive long weekend options and is filled with festivities, February 2023 has no huge festivals, except Maha Shivratri — the most significant Hindu festival for Shiva devotees and Valentine’s Day — a fun and eventful time for young people who enjoy celebrating love. Take a peek at the February 2023 Festivals Calendar and plan your festivities and events accordingly! January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

The most important Hindu festival in the month of February is Maha Shivratri. While devotees of Lord Shiva observe Shivratri every month, Maha Shivratri is believed to be the most important of them and is commemorated with great enthusiasm and fervour. Devotees observe a stringent fast on this day, stay awake through the night and sing aartis and shlokas to appease Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is believed to be one of the most important festivals for Lord Shiva devotees, and people often flood famous Shiva Temples and Jyotirlingas during this time. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

List of February 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event February 1, 2023 Wednesday Jaya Ekadashi Vrat February 3, 2023 Friday Hazarat Ali’s Birthday February 4, 2023 Saturday World Cancer Day February 5, 2023 Sunday Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Thaipusam, Lalita Jayanti February 7, 2023 Tuesday Valentine Week Begins February 9, 2023 Thursday Dwijapriya Sankashti February 12, 2023 Sunday Yashoda Jayanti February 13, 2023 Monday Shabari Jayanti, Kumbha Sankranti, Masik Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami February 14, 2023 Tuesday Valentine’s Day, Janaki Jayanti February 15, 2023 Wednesday Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti February 16, 2023 Thursday Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat February 18, 2023 Saturday Maha Shivratri February 21, 2023 Tuesday Ramakrishna Jayanti, Phulera Dooj

Besides this, February is also known as the month of love worldwide. While Valentine’s Day is commemorated on February 14 in memory of Saint Valentine, the week leading up to this is also celebrated as Valentine’s Week by enthusiasts. The celebration often includes showering your friends and partner with various gifts and letting them know how much they mean to you!

The observance of World Cancer Day, at the beginning of the month, is also an important day when people raise awareness about the prevalence of Cancer, the preventative steps one can take, and ways that we can support cancer patients through this challenging time.

