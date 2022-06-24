Yogini Ekadashi is observed in the honour of Lord Vishnu, and this year, Yogini Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on June 24. Out of the 24 Ekadashi, Yogini Ekadashi comes after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi. Apart from observing fast and performing rituals, Devotees of Lord Vishnu also exchange festive greetings and messages on the festival day. Here's a collection of Yogini Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Yogini Ekadashi greetings, HappyYogini Ekadashi images and HD wallpapers. Happy Yogini Ekadashi Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Facebook Status and SMS to Wish Family and Friends.

Yogini Ekadashi falls during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month according to the North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshta month according to the South Indian calendar. According to some Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast are bestowed divine benefits, get rid of their past and present sins, and can attain goodness and positivity. As you observe Yogini Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for the auspicious day to all your near and dear ones.

Yogini Ekadashi Images

Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi Greetings

Happy Yogini Ekadashi (File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi HD Wallpapers

Happy Yogini Ekadashi (File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes

Happy Yogini Ekadashi (File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi Messages in Hindi

Happy Yogini Ekadashi (File Image)

Yogini Ekadashi devotees rise early and take a holy bath before performing puja rituals and worshipping the almighty. Good karma and meritorious deeds earned by the devotees is equivalent to donating thousands of cows and performing yajnas. Here are a bunch of Yogini Ekadashi 2022 greetings, wishes, messages, quotes and SMS you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).