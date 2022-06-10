The fast of Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts in the Hindu culture. Fasting is observed on this day without drinking water, hence the term nirjala which means waterless. According to the Hindu calendar, the fast of Nirjala Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi date falling in the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. It is believed that by observing this fast one gets the blessings of Shri Hari and all sins are washed off. It is believed that the glory of this fast was told by Ved Vyas ji to Bhima during the Mahabharata period. Nirjala Ekadashi is considered very special because on this day, along with worshipping Lord Vishnu, one can seek all positive blessings they want. It is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi because this Nirjala Ekadashi was performed by the Pandava son Bhima but he had fainted. It is believed that fasting on this day fulfils all the wishes. With the blessings of happiness, prosperity, good luck and happiness, one gets rid of every trouble.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 Date and Time in India

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 date: June 10, Friday

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 Shubh Muhurat: June 10 from 07:25 am

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date: June 11, Day Friday

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Rules, Rituals and Vidhi

To observe the fast of Nirjala Ekadashi, it is considered lucky to wear yellow clothes. You must place the idol of Lord Vishnu on a post on a red cloth and light a lamp in front of him. Now offer Tulsi and yellow flowers to the idol of Lord Vishnu. While meditating about Shri Hari, listen to the story of fasting on Nirjala Ekadashi. Taking the vow of fasting, observe the fast of Nirjala Ekadashi.

Nirjala Ekadashi is very difficult. One must not take even a drop of water from Sankalp to Parana. Nobody in the family should consume non-vegetarian food and alcohol on this night BUT only sattvik food. Please try to donate to the poor and respect elders. Devotees must not sleep at night on this day and only break the fast at an auspicious time.

It is believed that fasting on Nirjala Ekadashi gives the virtue of bathing in all the pilgrimages (teerthsthal). This fast leads to salvation and destroys all sins. Water donation is said to be a MUST on this day. According to religious beliefs, keeping a fast of Nirjala Ekadashi gives freedom from all kinds of sins. It is said that those who observe this fast methodically, have all their wishes fulfilled.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

