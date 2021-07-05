Yogini Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on July 5. This commemoration is observed on the eleventh day in the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashada. Yogini Ekadashi is said to be one of the most important days for Vishnu Devotees. Many followers observe yogini Ekadashi Vrat, and people often visit Vishnu temples to celebrate this day. Sharing Yogini Ekadashi 2021 wishes, Happy Yogini Ekadashi greetings, Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Yogini Ekadashi Facebook Status Pictures is common practice on this day.

The celebration of Yogini Ekadashi usually falls in June or July since it coincides with the Hindu month of Ashada. The observance of the Yogini Ekadashi fast is said to help you purge all your sins. Many believe that observing Yogini Ekadashi Vrat can also help one transcend to Swarga Lok since Yogini Ekadashi is recognised in all three Lokas. Observing this fast is also said to bring blessings and good karma, equivalent to feeding 88 thousand people.

Yogini Ekadashi celebrations this year are sure to be observed with all the zeal and enthusiasm by devotees across. Here are some Yogini Ekadashi 2021 wishes, Happy Yogini Ekadashi greetings, Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Yogini Ekadashi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends. Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Wishes for Family and Friends.

Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yogini Ekadashi Se Bhagwan Vishnu Aapke Mann Mein Kisi Bhi Prakaar Ke Bure Vichaar Ko Lane Se Bachaye. Happy Yogini Ekadashi!

Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yogini Ekadashi Ki Dheron Shubhkamnayen

The Ekadashi fast is usually broken on the next day at an auspicious time which is known as Prana. However, some people (like sanyasis and other people looking for Moksha) are advised to follow the fast for two consecutive days. This stringent fast is said to bring them one step closer to being one with Lord Vishnu. Here’s hoping that this Yogini Ekadashi brings with it all the happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

