The Independence Day of the US is celebrated every year on July 4. The Fourth of July celebration commemorates the declaration of independence which was ratified by the second continental Congress on July 4, 1776. 4th of July celebration is observed with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, political speeches and ceremonies, and various public and private events celebrating the history, government and traditions of the country. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022 in the US, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of foods that you can enjoy during the celebrations. Cook Carolina-Style Barbecue Chicken Recipe at Home This US Independence Day.

1. Pepper Marinated Ribs

Ribs are fantastic on their own and you can give them an ultimate taste by making a homemade BBQ sauce. This is one of the most delicious dishes to relish on Independence Day.

2. Berry Cheesecake

This simple and easy-to-make no-bake Berry cheesecake is sweet and delicious to celebrate US Independence Day. No celebrations are complete without a delicious cake.

3. Cola Chicken Wings

Take your tangy flavoured chicken wings to next level by adding Coca-Cola to it as. special ingredient. They are very easy to cook and are surely going to be loved by all your guests at your party.

4. American Cheeseburger

Ab American Cheeseburger is a must to make your guests happy during the Independence Day 2022 party. They are quite tummy-filling and easy to make. Try this recipe to make the best American Cheeseburger at your home.

5. Berry Compote With Belgian Waffles

Waffles themselves are very delicious no matter what you top them up with. But for berry compote, you have to be very careful with the balancing of sugar. Therefore, follow this recipe step by step as you prepare berry compote with Belgian waffles.

Fourth of July, Independence Day is just another excuse to indulge in some of the all-time favourite classic dishes and spend time with our loved ones. Celebrating the day, don’t forget to add the above dishes to your menu for the party.

Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022!

