America is all set to celebrate the Fourth of July 2020. This event is a federal holiday in the United States of America as it commemorates the declaration of Independence of the country. On July 4, 1776, Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject of the monarch of Britain, King George III. Fourth of July celebrations over the years have involved various types of cuisines enjoyed by family and friends. Delicacies and desserts are prepared on the 4th of July to celebrate US Independence Day. And one popular dish enjoyed by Americans is Carolina-style barbecue chicken and we bring you an easy recipe video so all of you can cook it at home and enjoy.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the United States of America, many outdoor events for the celebration of the Fourth of July 2020 will not take place. The best way to enjoy US Independence Day is staying home and enjoy different delicious foods. Preparing barbecue items is the part of the Fourth of July celebration. Carolina barbecue chicken will indeed serve as a perfect dish for America Independence Day. This dish is enjoyed with tomato and corn cooked in butter. The chicken in this recipe is seasoned with Carolina barbecue sauce. Let us take a look at the recipe of Carolina barbecue chicken below.

Carolina Barbecue Chicken Recipe

Carolina barbecue chicken is also quite nutritious as chicken breast used in this are rich in protein and healthy fats. This barbecue item can be easily prepared at home as a part of the Fourth of July 2020 celebration and enjoyed with your loved ones. We wish you all Americans Happy Independence Day, enjoy the national festival safely with your family by staying at home.

