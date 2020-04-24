Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Healthy Recipes: These Healthy Sweet and Savoury Dishes are Just What You Need to Treat Your Taste Buds

Moong Dal Halwa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Akshaya Tritiya is considered as an auspicious day to invest or start a new venture in life. Also known as Akha Teej, it falls on the third day of the month of Vaisakha. In addition to performing various rituals and offering prayers, the celebration also involves feasting in mouth-watering delicacies. While traditionally, devotees observe the day by worshipping Lord Vishnu food is also a quintessential part of the celebrations. Here are some of the traditional dishes prepared on this day.

Crispy Chaklis

These ragi chaklis are just what you need in the evening to satiate your hunger. Combine ragi flour, gram flour, ginger-garlic paste and salt in a large mixing. Add oil and pour water to knead a soft dough. Preheat the microwave oven and grease the baking tray with some oil and then place the chaklis. Bake at 360°F for 15-20 minutes and transfer the murukkus on a plate.

Lauki Halwa

Scrumptious and simple to prepare, lauki halwa can make a huge hit for a dessert after your meal. Boil a cup of milk and heat ghee in a deep pan. Add the grated dudhi and sauté for five to seven minutes. Add more milk if required and stir continuously. Now some brown sugar, cardamom powder, almonds, and cashew-nuts. Continue cooking until the mixture turns semi-dry and the sugar has completely dissolved. Serve hot!

Healthy Malpua

Malpuas and gujias are quite famous during this festival as much as they are during Holi. In a mixing bowl, combine suji and wheat flour. Then add brown sugar, almond powder, cardamom, and milk powder. Add some water and combine the batter till you get a flowy consistency. Now heat some ghee on a pan and spread a tablespoon or two of the batter o the pan. Cook both sides till golden brown.

Which of these delicious items are you preparing this time around? Do let us know in comments how they turned out and if they made your quarantine a little happier.