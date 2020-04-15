Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Date and Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of Buying Gold on This Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya (Photo Credits: File Image)

The month of April is a month full of festivals and auspicious days. After the new year celebrations of different communities in India, another auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya or Akshaya Trutiya is approaching. Akshay Tritiya 2020 will be marked on April 26, Sunday this year. Also known as the day of Akha tej, it is a very sacred day for Hindus and Jain communities. This day is associated with wealth, prosperity and happiness and is considered to be the perfect time to invest in gold. In this article, we tell you more about the significance, the shubh muharat and puja done on Akshay Tritiya.

Date and Shubh Muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya 2020

The festival date varies every as it depends on the lunisolar Hindu Calendar. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of Vaisakha month. Accordingly, it will be marked on April 26, 2020.

A special puja is done on this auspicious day to seek blessings from one's ancestors. After that, some people indulge in charity. The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja according to drik panchang is 6:13 AM to 12:36.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 11:51 on Apr 25, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:22 on Apr 26, 2020

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

The word Akshaya derives from Sanskrit meaning, "cannot diminish/decay". So it is believed that doing any activity on this day, the benefits only multiply. The activities could be spiritual or material, but if one indulges in spiritual activities, they stay with the soul and would never diminish. So one of the practices observed on this day is Pitra Tarpan, which is making an offering to one's ancestors. People also do charities on this day as a way of escape and satisfaction of one's inner soul. People also buy gold as it signifies the constant flow of wealth and prosperity in one's life. Some others indulge in meditation.

There are a lot of stories associated with this day, like the descent of Ganges river on Earth is said to be on this day. Another legend links it to Lord Kubera who received the highest post of controlling heavenly treasures. So worshipping of Kubera is said to bring in luck and prosperity.