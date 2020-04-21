Karanvir Bohra Bakes No Cake but THIS Sweet Dish for Teejay Sidhu on Their 13th Wedding Anniversary

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was in 2006 when Karan Bohra and Teejay Sidhu tied the knot and it has been 13 years of their journey as a happy couple. The TV actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with his wife Teejay, extending anniversary wishes to her and also mentioned, ‘16 years of knowing you’. Aww…that’s indeed a great journey and wishing you two many more years of togetherness! Due to this lockdown period owing to coronavirus outbreak, one really cannot step out and organise any kind of gathering. During these days, we have seen how celebs are having all celebrations at home with their family. It was similar in case of Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu as well. Coronavirus: Karanvir Bohra Urges Men to Help Wives in Chores During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu also celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary at home, and the former ensured to give the special occasion a sweet twist. Usually one tries to bake a cake on birthdays and anniversaries or any special event. However, Karanvir admitted that he couldn’t bake a cake and hence he prepared the traditional Indian sweet dish, the Halwa for his ladylove. He said in his post, “I made the legendary #HALWA for her as I couldn't make any cake...Will post the video soon.” Well, we just cannot wait to see Karanvir’s version of Halwa! Karanvir Bohra Getting His Nails Painted by Daughters Is the Cutest Pic on the Internet Today! (View Pic).

Karanvir’s Post For Teejay

Kapil Sharma, Raghu Ram, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rajniesh Duggall, Shweta Rohira, Aamna Sharif, and many other celebs and fans wished Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu on their wedding anniversary. Karan and Teejay were blessed with twins in 2016, with whom the couple keeps sharing some fun-filled videos and pictures during this lockdown period.