Mumbai, April 30: On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, gold prices have witnessed a slight increase as buyers flock to make their purchases for the festival. Celebrated as a day of prosperity and new beginnings, Akshaya Tritiya sees a surge in gold buying, making it one of the most significant days for the precious metal. As people prepare for the traditional celebrations, many are eager to know the latest gold rates in their cities. Whether for investment or gifting, gold continues to hold immense cultural and financial value. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Dos and Don’ts: From Buying Gold to Avoidng Alcohol and More, Things To Keep in Mind on Akha Teej.

As per Good Returns, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold today, April 30, 2025, have shown moderate changes in major cities across India. In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the rates for 22-carat gold range from INR 8,981 to INR 8,996, while 24-carat gold is priced at INR 9,798 to INR 9,813. With a steady demand driven by the festive occasion, experts suggest that these prices could fluctuate slightly as the day progresses. It’s important for buyers to check local prices before making any purchases. Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Gold Demand Remains Strong as High Returns Attract Buyers; Experts Caution Price Pullback Likely.

Gold Rate Today, April 30, 2025 (Per Gram) in Metro Cities

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on April 29 24 Carat Gold Rate on April 29 Delhi INR 8,996 INR 9,813 Mumbai INR 8,981 INR 9,798 Ahmedabad INR 8,986 INR 9,803 Chennai INR 8,981 INR 9,798 Kolkata INR 8,981 INR 9,798 Lucknow INR 8,996 INR 9,813 Bengaluru INR 8,981 INR 9,798 Jaipur INR 8,996 INR 9,813 Patna INR 8,986 INR 9,803 Bhubaneshwar INR 8,981 INR 9,798 Hyderabad INR 8,981 INR 9,798

As the day progresses, gold prices may experience minor fluctuations due to the continued demand driven by Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. Buyers looking to invest in gold today should keep in mind that while prices may vary slightly between cities, the long-term value of gold as a safe asset remains unchanged. This makes the festival an ideal time for both traditional purchases and investments.

With the ongoing demand for gold, particularly in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, it’s essential for customers to stay updated on the latest prices. Whether purchasing jewellery for celebrations or buying gold coins for investment, checking with local jewellers for the most accurate rates is always advisable. As Akshaya Tritiya unfolds, the golden opportunity for prosperity continues to shine bright across the nation.

