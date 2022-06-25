Anthony Bourdain Day is observed every year on June 25. Anthony Bourdain was a beloved chef, author and a world traveller. Anthony Bourdain was a well-known chef, author and media personality. He died by committing suicide in 2018. He was born in 1956 and would have turned 66 this year. He spent several years as an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan. He was known for his bestselling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. As you celebrate Anthony Bourdain Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated 3 of Anthony’s signature dishes to remember him on this day. Five Ways To Celebrate The Legacy of Chef Anthony Bourdain on This Day

Macaroni and Cheese

Anthony Bourdain’s Macaroni and cheese recipe from the book Appetites: A Cookbook is one of the best of all. You must give a try to this one as you remember him on his 65th birth anniversary.

Sunday Gravy With Sausage and Rigatoni

This is an epic recipe to make a classic meat sauce with rigatoni. Anthony travelled to various restaurants and his love for food was discovered when he was on a family trip to France. Some of his collections on cooking are Medium Raw: A bloody valentine to the world of food and the people who cook, A cooks tour, The Nasty bits, Typhoid Mary: An urban historical and many more.

Easy Beef Stew

This is one of his most know signature dishes of Anthony that you just cannot miss to try as you remember on his birth anniversary. The detailed recipe will make it super convenient for you to enjoy one of the best versions of beef stew.

Anthony Bourdain was very famous and has appeared five times as a guest judge on Bravo’s Top Chef reality cooking show. He was known for consuming exotic local speciality dishes. He was declared the original rockstar of the culinary world by Smithsonian Magazine. Anthony Bourdain Day is all about celebrating his signature dishes of Bourdain and enjoying the day cooking.

Wishing everyone Happy Anthony Bourdain Day 2022!

