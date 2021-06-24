It all began with an Instagram post two years ago when the world’s most prominent chefs, Éric Ripert and José Andrés, declared a new holiday in honour of their dear friend Anthony Bourdain. “On June 25, we all are going to celebrate the birthday of our dear friend and beloved Anthony Bourdain,” the post read. Two years later there’s a huge void in the culinary world by the tragic death of the world most famous chef. To celebrate the life of the revered chef, two of his friends pieced together a single request in their post; they wanted the world to celebrate the legacy of the man by picking up a beverage of your choosing and toast to Bourdain. They asked people to share the said toast on camera and post it on social media with the hashtag #BourdainDay. That’s one way to celebrate the legacy of Chef Bourdain on Bourdain Day. If you’re seeking more ways to celebrate this day, here are a few other ways you can go about it.

Have a Bourdain TV marathon

This widely celebrated chef was part of our cultural landscape for years. He was a ubiquitous picture in many food channels and was also a host of various shows that revolved around food. Bourdain's show - No Reservations - can be streamed anywhere online.

Go on a trip

Bourdain was a huge travel enthusiast who travelled to the most obscure geographical locations and had a voracious appetite for different cultures. On Bourdain day you can take the path frequently travelled by the chef to honour his legacy.

Support a cause

Bourdain was part of various charitable endeavours throughout his life. You can follow in his footsteps and support a cause or volunteer your time in one of the charities. You can also make a donation.

Visit your local restaurant

You don’t have to make a reservation at a Michelin star restaurant in celebration of this day. Bourdain appreciated food irrespective of its status in the culinary world. He loved visiting local restaurants and trying out the local cuisine. You can also celebrate the day by visiting the restaurants in the area. It might not tout any awards but they might just surprise you with delicious meals.

Read his books

Bourdain was a well-published author whose books have been showcased in the New York Times bestseller list. Try reading “Kitchen Confidential,” or cook a dish from “Appetites: A Cookbook.”

In 2019, the Culinary Institute of America - Bourdain's Alma Mater - established the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship to support cooks who dream of following in Bourdain’s footsteps by travelling abroad. You can also make a worthy donation to this cause. This year will mark the third celebration of Bourdain Day.

