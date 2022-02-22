Cabbage comes in a variety of forms. Yes, everything such as brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, Bok choy, kohlrabi and kale all belong to the cabbage family. There are a variety of recipes that you can make with it. It is healthy, nutritious and tasty as well. At LatestLY, we have curated some hearty recipes that you can try on this day and celebrate the day with your loved ones. Well, test your cooking skills with this green vegetable. How to Use Cabbage (Patta Gobi) to Lose Weight

Steamed Chinese Cabbage Parcels

These are one of the healthiest forms of dimsums. It is made with marinated minced chicken wrapped around thin cabbage sheet and steamed soft.

Carrot and Cashew Coleslaw

This creamy delicious dish is made by mixing together crispy greens and carrots with vinegar, mustard seeds, sesame oil, parsley and plump grapes. It is also used as a sandwich spread making it a healthy breakfast.

Cabbage Rolls

This is one of the healthiest and most delicious snack recipes for your next dinner party. Spinach and cabbage are rolled, baked and topped with tomato sauce to make this mouth-watering delight.

Kimchi

This dish from Korean cuisine is made with vegetables that are fermented with garlic, ginger, soya sauce, vinegar and chilli flakes. It is both sweet and sour. How To Make Kimchi at Home? Check Out These Videos To Prepare Simple and Delicious South Korean Dish Easily.

Cabbage Stuffed Parantha

For a lip-smacking Punjabi breakfast, cabbage Stuffed Parantha is a must. It is made by stuffing cabbage, potatoes, onions and a variety of spices into a typical Desi parantha.

Who said greens are boring? Just level up your cooking skills by trying some amazing cabbage recipes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).