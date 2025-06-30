Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi, best known for his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy, recently surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with K-Drama star Chae Soo Bin (When the Phone Rings). The duo teamed up for an ad campaign promoting a popular footwear brand. They first made headlines after appearing in a romantic commercial set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s monsoon, which beautifully blended the K-Drama aesthetic with a desi twist. In a recently released video by the brand, the pair engaged in a cross-cultural snacking session, sampling monsoon delicacies from both India and South Korea. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Star Chae Soo Bin Teams Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi for Footwear Ad; Desi Fans Add Fun Bollywood Twist to Their Latest Collab (Watch Videos).

After melting everyone's heart with their romantic ad a few days back, our new favourite duo Siddhant Chaurvedi and Chae Soo Bin are to crash the internet with a new collaborative video. In a video shared by the official handle of Crocs India on Sunday (June 29), the duo was seen trying out popular monsoon snacks from India and South Korea. The video begins with both actors expressing their excitement about the session. Kicking things off, Siddhant Chaturvedi introduces Chae Soo Bin to a classic Indian rainy-day favourite, chai (tea) and pakodas (kanda bhaji).

Expressing her excitement about tasting Kanda Pakoda, Soo Bin asks if it’s spicy and takes a bite, saying, “Yummy.” Later, the duo cheers with their chai and takes a sip. As the actress, with her proper Korean eating etiquette, slowly sips the chai, Siddhant shows her the desi way of drinking it - with a loud surrrrrrp. Although Soo Bin says the tea is spicy, we know it wasn’t the chai but the combination of the spicy pakoda and the hot tea that triggered her taste buds.

Now it was time for Soo Bin to introduce Siddhant to Korea’s monsoon favourite snack, Kimchi Jeon. Explaining about it, the actress says in her cute English accent, “Usually on rainy day, we eat this.” Siddhant is quite impressed with the dish. Next, he introduces her to Bhutta (corn) and calls it his favourite. Showing her the technique to eat it, they both have a few bites. They next try Ramen. Soon after the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions.

Netizens shared their reactions to the unexpected collaboration. They said the duo looks really cute together and should, in fact, collaborate on a movie or web series. One user wrote, "There should be a show with these two in it," while another wrote, "Nothing beats chai and garam garam samosas." Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar Break Up After Meeting Each Other’s Families? Here’s What We Know.

What's your favourite snack to have during a rainy day?

