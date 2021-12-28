Have you ever tried Kimchi? It's staple Korean cuisine that is prepared with fermented veggies and is used in a variety of soups and stews. It is normally eaten as a side dish with almost every Korean meal. So, if you're a Korean addict or a complete foodie who's looking for different dishes each day, this is the right moment for you! Prepare Kimchi at home by watching these videos and get easy tips to make the famous dish all yours tonight! What is Mandu? Try These Easy Home-Made Korean Dumpling Recipes That Are Healthy, Yummy and In Trend! (Watch Videos).

Kimchi Made Easy!

Traditional Kimchi with Local Indian Ingredients

Vegetarian Kimchi Done Right!

Korean Flavours for You to Shine!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)