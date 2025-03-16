March 17, 2025, Special Days: Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (as per the Hindu Samvat Calendar) honours the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior king. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. St. Patrick’s Day is widely celebrated, especially in Ireland and among Irish communities worldwide, with parades and festivities. Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Day commemorates the legacy of the former Philippine president. Food lovers observe National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day, a meal often associated with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, is observed as a national holiday in the country. Wellderly Day promotes the well-being and active lifestyle of the elderly. Lastly, it is also the Death Anniversary of Manohar Parrikar, the former Chief Minister of Goa and Defence Minister of India, remembered for his contributions to Indian politics. On March 17, 2025, in Mumbai, the sun will rise at 6:43 AM and set at 6:49 PM, resulting in approximately 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 17, 2025 (Monday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 17, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:43 am on Friday, 17 March 2025 (IST)

6:43 am on Friday, 17 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:49 pm on Friday, 17 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (17 March 1920 - 15 August 1975) John Boyega Kalpana Chawla (17 March 1962 - 1 February 2003) Alexander McQueen (17 March 1969 - 11 February 2010) Puneeth Rajkumar (17 March 1975 - 29 October 2021) Nikitin Dheer Saina Nehwal Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi Edin Džeko Shinji Kagawa Kurt Russell Rob Lowe Gary Sinise Brittany Daniel Grimes (musician) Rob Kardashian Stormy Daniels Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Death Anniversaries on March 17

Former Minister of Defence of India Manohar Parrikar died on 17 March 2019 (age 63 years) Former President of the Philippines Ramon Magsaysay died on 17 March 1957 (age 49 years)

