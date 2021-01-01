Bloody Mary Day is annually celebrated on January 1 in the United States. Bloody Mary is a versatile and popular cocktail that is loved by many individuals. This cocktail becomes part of New Year Celebration, Christmas party and many other happening get-together events. You should find a reason to enjoy this cocktail with your loved ones as it is quite refreshing and goes well with any celebration. A Bloody Mary is a cocktail containing vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavourings like hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery and olives to name a few. Let's take a look at how to make bloody mary from the scratch at home to enjoy Bloody Mary Day 2021. Easy Breezy Drink Recipes to Raise The Spirits This Holiday Season.

Bloody Mary, although being an alcoholic beverage, is also considered to be healthy and safe compared to other alcoholic drinks. Tomato juice, which is the main ingredient of this cocktail, consists of the antioxidant lycopene, which is good for health. The addition of celery increases the fibre content and, therefore, it also smoothens digestion. Bloody Mary came into existence in the year 1921, as this cocktail was first prepared by French bartender Fernand Petiot. As per the Medical Encyclopedia, 136 ml of Bloody Mary consists of 120 calories. Now let us take a look at the recipe of this cocktail.

Homemade Bloody Mary Recipe

Bloody Mary can also be used as hangover cure. The presence of tomato in this cocktail enriches the body with vitamin B6, vitamin C and electrolytes which can help reduce the alcohol after-effect. The combination of acidic juice, vodka and a blend of spices also works as perfect 'Hair of the Dog' where an ethanol-based drink is taken to reduce the hangover effect. Be it any reason, you should definitely enjoy Bloody Mary cocktail with your loved ones on this New Year celebration and on Bloody Mary Day 2021.

