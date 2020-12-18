Christmas week is next week! And are you excited? This time the celebrations may be a little different given that we are still bracing with the coronavirus pandemic. But we are sure you still have some plans about virtual celebrations. Come December and the Christmassy feels already begin. From decorating trees to cooking special cookies and dishes for the festive season, people who largely celebrate Christmas are almost ready. With Christmas parties, comes the part to raise spirits to the occasion. So people also look for Christmas cocktails, easy cocktail recipes, Christmas special cocktails and so on. Your search for what to make when, ends here as we give you easy cocktail recipes to try at home for your holiday parties. So if you are going to play some drinking games, you know what's going to be your pick.

Even if you are going to cheer with your close friends and family over Zoom calls for Christmas and New Year's Eve, you need to have a special drink with you. Or if you are among the lucky ones to go visit your friends and gettogether for a party, then you can show off your drink making skills here. We bring you some easy breezy festive drink recipes which you can easily do up at home, provided you have the necessary alcohol. Check out some easy cocktail drinks for this Christmas 2020. If you are more of a sweet tooth, then we even have some Christmas dessert recipes for you.

Mulled Wine Cocktail Video:

Mulled wine, a spiced wine is just the right drink to add warmth to your celebrations. Christmas traditions do see sipping up on some red wine, so why not have a mulled wine version.

Classic Cranberry Punch:

Christmas drinks have to have its red flavour and colour, so cranberry juice comes in here. If you like a mix of different flavours, you could try cranberry and orange punch as well. A little sparkling wine or rum, some apple cider depending on your drink preferences, you can churn up some good mix here.

White Christmas Mojito Cocktail Video:

If you want a sweet flavoured non-red drink this Christmas then coconut-milk and vodka based White Christmas mojito is a great option to chug on. Don't forget to add on the mint leaves for the added flavours.

Christmas Party Cocktail Recipes:

In here, we have not one but nine different cocktail recipes to choose from. So decide what's going to be your holiday potion and raise your glasses to the spirits of the occasion. All the while, don't forget to be safe and responsible with your alcohol. Wishing you all Cheers to this Merry Christmas 2020!

