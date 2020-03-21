Chaitra Navratri 2020 Bhog: From White Sweets to Sesame Seeds, Here Are Prasad You Must Offer to the Nine Forms of Durga

Maa Durga Bhog (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons)

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020! It is that time of the year when in nine days, nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. The nine-night festival sees everyday worship and aarti of the goddess and along with that, each form of Durga is offered different types of bhog to seek blessings. For those who do not know, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated every year from Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi and continues till Navami Tithi. The festival will begin on March 25 and end on April 3, 2020. The important fasting ritual includes ending Navratri with Navratri Parana that includes worshipping 9 little girls as the nine forms for Durga. Let's take a look at different types of bhogs offered to all the nine forms of Maa Durga. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Day One: Shailputri

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day. This form of the goddess was named Shailputri because she was born as a daughter in the white Himalayas. Maa Shailputri loves white colour. On this day, cow's ghee or white sweets are offered to the goddess.

Day Two: Brahmacharini

The second form of Maa Durga is that of Brahmacharini. Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini is said to bring in patience, virtue and self-control. On this day, offer sugar to the form of the goddess.

Day Three: Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. On this day, Goddess is offered milk or milk-based sweets, kheer. By worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, a person is said to get freedom from all worldly sufferings and attain bliss.

Day Four: Kushmanda

Mother Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. Worshipping her is said to bring happiness, prosperity and progress. You must offer Malpua to the Maa Kushmanda.

Day 5: Skandamata

Maa Skandamata is worshipped as the fifth form of Maa Durga during Navratri. Skandmata is usually offered banana as naivedya. It is believed that offering a banana to Skandmata keeps brings in health and prosperity in life.

Day 6: Katyayani

The sixth form of Maa Durga is of Katyayani. On the sixth day of Navratri, if you worship Maa Katyayani, it is said to increase the power of attraction. Offering honey to Maa Katyayani is advised

Day 7: Kalratri

On the seventh day in Navratri, the Kalratri form of Maa Durga is worshipped. Maa Kalratri is offered to Naivedya made of jaggery.

Day 8: Mahagauri

The eighth form of Maa Durga is Mahagauri. This form of Durga is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. It is believed that by worshipping Mahagauri, all the sins are forgiven. Coconuts are offered to Mahagauri.

Day 9: Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the last day of Navratri. She is known to fulfil all the wishes of the devotees. On this day, offering sesame to the devi is suggested.

The point is whatever you offer to Maa Durga, you must do it whole-heartedly. More than the ingredients, it is your feelings and the good deeds you do, that counts.