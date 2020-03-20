Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts (Photo Credits: WikiCommons and File image)

Chaitra Navaratri 2020 is here! Soon after Holi, this festival is celebrated to seek blessings from Maa Durga. Most people observe a 9-day fast to celebrate the Hindu festival. The festival lasts for nine days and is dedicated to adishakti Maa Durga. All the Nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped in this religious festival. Every day twice puja is done with assorted rituals and devotees of Maa Durga worship and seek blessings. But when is Chaitra Navratri fast set to be observed in the year 2020? Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine-Day Navaratri Festival.

It is said that the festival of Chaitra Navratri starts every year from Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi and continues till Navami Tithi. This year, the festival will begin on March 25 and end on April 3, 2020. This fast ends with Navratri Parana that includes worshipping 9 little girls as the nine forms for Durga. If you are looking to seek blessings from Maa Durga, here are 10 dos and don'ts that you must keep in mind:

Even if you are not fasting at home for nine-day, you must prepare satvik food at home. Avoid eating garlic or onion during these nine nights. Do not trim your beard, nails or have a hair cut for nine days. The scriptures believe that it is considered unlucky during Navratras. Avoid eating meat or consuming alcohol. Instead, eat food with no garlic or onion also known as satvik food. Try visiting the temple every day during the nine-night festival. You can also meditate and pray at home for the happiness you and your family. Offer Jal to maa Durga every day. Try fasting for nine days. It is said that fasting cleanses the body. Lighten an akhand diya for Maa Durga and try that it doesn' blow off during the 9 days. Avoid having sex or in other words follow Brahmacharya during these nine days.

More than what you do, it is important that you don't think ill of others and your heart is clean. You can donate to the needy and also help other people. Service to others is always the best form of devotion.