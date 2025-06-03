Eid al-Adha, people from around the globe celebrate this special day with so much love, happiness, gifts, and delicious food. Celebrating the Eid-al-Adha 2025 festival is about doing heartfelt prayers with all friends and family and performing all the significant traditions and rituals. Also, it is a fun and joyful gathering that helps bring all the families and friends together. So here we have listed some of the best recipes like mutton keema paratha, one-pot mutton pulao, and more that you can cook at home during the festival. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

1. Keema Masala

To make the very famous Keema Masala, heat some oil in a pan. Add the onion, ginger, garlic paste, and all the other spices and mix them properly until they look golden in colour. Then add the keema and cook it for 10 minutes until it's ready to eat. Eid al-Adha 2025 Recipes: From Mutton Biryani to Nihari, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid, a Significant Muslim Festival.

Watch Recipe Video of Keema Masala:

2. Mutton Tikka Wraps

Next is Mutton Tikka Wraps; to make this, take some mutton tikka and reheat it properly in a pan with some oil. Then, take the plain roti, place the mutton tikka in it, and add some green chutney, lemon, and onion to it.

Watch Recipe Video of Mutton Tikka Wraps:

3. One-Pot Mutton Pulao

One-pot mutton pulao is a simple dish for the Eid special. Take a pan, put some ghee in it, add the onions, and fry them. Then add the rice, mutton, garam masala, and salt. Cook it for 30 minutes, and it's ready to eat.

Watch Recipe Video of One-Pot Mutton Pulao:

4. Mutton Keema Paratha

To make Mutton Keema Paratha, take two small rotis, put the keema in between them, properly seal the edges, cook them on a hot tawa, apply some ghee on top, and then eat it with ketchup.

Watch Recipe Video of Mutton Keema Paratha:

5. Instant Sheer Khurma

The last one is Instant Sheer Khurma; you can make this in 20 minutes. Cook some vermicelli and boiled milk together for 10 minutes, then add some cardamom, dry fruits, and sugar and cook for 10 minutes more.

Watch Recipe Video of Sheer Khurma:

Make this year's Eid-al-Adha more happening and memorable with so many happy memories by clicking lovely pictures and exchanging gifts with your friends and close ones.

