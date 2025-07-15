Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a highly auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Falling typically between July and August, it is believed that spiritual practices undertaken during this time bring immense blessings. Shravan 2025 started on July 11. Devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, chant mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya,” and offer milk, bel leaves, and water to the Shiva Lingam. Mondays, known as Sawan Somvar, hold special significance, with many observing day-long fasts in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Shravan is not only about fasting but also about spiritual discipline, purification, and devotion. Many people avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and even onion and garlic during this month. Religious gatherings, bhajans, and katha sessions are common. The atmosphere during Shravan is filled with devotion, positivity, and faith, making it a spiritually enriching period for Shiva devotees across India. As you observe Sawan Somvar Vrat 2025, we bring you easy and delicious vrat recipes for Sawan Somvar that you can enjoy as you fast.

Sabudana Khichdi: A popular fasting dish made from soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls), cooked with roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, green chilies, and rock salt. It is light, energy-boosting, and easy to digest, making it perfect for a fasting day. You can garnish it with coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon for added flavour.

Kuttu ke Pakore: Crunchy fritters made using kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) mixed with mashed boiled potatoes, sendha namak (rock salt), and spices. Deep-fried until golden brown, these pakoras are best served hot with curd or vrat-friendly green chutney.

Samak Rice Pulao: Samak ke chawal, or barnyard millet, is a great grain alternative during fasts. Cooked with vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas, and seasoned with cumin, ghee, and sendha namak, this dish is both nutritious and filling. It makes for a comforting one-pot meal.

Aloo Halwa: A delightful sweet dish made with boiled and mashed potatoes sautéed in ghee, sweetened with sugar, and flavoured with cardamom. Garnished with chopped nuts like almonds or cashews, aloo halwa is a rich and satisfying dessert that’s perfect for vrat days.

Fruit Chaat: A colourful and refreshing mix of seasonal fruits such as apples, bananas, papaya, pomegranate, and grapes. Sprinkled with rock salt, roasted cumin powder, and a dash of lemon juice, this hydrating and nutritious chaat is ideal for keeping energy levels up during fasting.

These simple vrat dishes offer a perfect balance of taste, nutrition, and tradition for anyone observing Sawan Somvar fasts.

