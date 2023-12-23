Christmas holidays are around, and people have already got into a holiday mode. Appetizers are a festive way to kick off Christmas celebrations. Consider classics like shrimp cocktails, cheese platters, or festive bruschetta. For a twist, try holiday-themed finger foods or stuffed mushrooms. Tailor the selection to suit your guests' preferences for a delightful start to the holiday feast. As you step into the Christmas holidays of 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together five easy appetizer recipes that you can enjoy at your home. Make These Mouth-Watering Dishes for Your Loved Ones and Add Extra Flavours!

Cranberry Brie Bites

Top mini phyllo cups with a small piece of Brie and a dollop of cranberry sauce. Bake until the cheese melts.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Wrap asparagus spears with prosciutto and roast until crispy. Serve as a tasty and elegant finger food. Christmas Food Ideas for Party: Mix Traditional Favorites and Innovative Treats To Celebrate the Holiday Season.

Caprese Skewers

Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil leaves onto toothpicks. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a simple yet flavourful appetizer.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Mix cream cheese, spinach, artichokes, and grated Parmesan. Bake until bubbly. Serve with crackers or sliced baguette.

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

Remove mushroom stems and stuff caps with a mixture of cooked sausage, cream cheese, and breadcrumbs. Bake until golden brown.

These appetizers are easy to prepare and will add a delicious touch to your Christmas celebration!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).