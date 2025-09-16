The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is just around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate it with great enthusiasm, particularly in the eastern states such as West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Bihar. The festival honours Goddess Durga’s triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The celebrations usually continue for ten days, with the last five—Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami- being the most important ones. In 2025, Durga Puja will begin on September 27 with Panchami and conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami. The Durga Puja festival is not just about magnificent pandals and dazzling lights; it is also a time that turns the city into a hub for food lovers. Durga Puja 2025 Bhog Recipes: Traditional Dishes From Khichuri to Payesh To Prepare and Offer to Goddess Durga.

During the festival, the streets are lined with stalls serving mouth-watering delicacies that perfectly complement the festive time. From traditional Bengali flavours to other delights, every corner of Kolkata offers something. Here are some of the best street foods that you should try during Durga Puja in Kolkata. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: Maha Panchami, Maha Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami; Check Full Calendar of Bengali Durga Puja.

1. Rolls

One of the must-try delights during this time is the rolls that are found in almost every corner of Kolkata during the festive season. Whether it’s chicken, mutton, or paneer, these flaky parathas stuffed with spicy fillings and tangy sauces are a quick yet satisfying treat for anyone hopping from one pandal to another.

Kolkata Rolls (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Phuchka

The all-time favourite street food for pandal hoppers is Phuchka, which is the Kolkata version of pani puri. This snack has a loyal fan base of its own. The crispy shells filled with spicy, tangy water and mashed potato stuffing are an unbeatable snack during the festive evenings.

Phuchka (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Khichuri-Beguni Combo

For those craving a wholesome Bengali meal, the classic Khichuri-Beguni combo is a Durga Puja special. Khichuri (a fragrant rice and lentil dish) paired with Beguni (batter-fried eggplant slices) is often served as part of the bhog in pandals and is deeply tied to the festival’s tradition.

Khichuri With Beguni Bhaja (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4 Biryani with Aloo

The irresistible aroma of Mutton Biryani with aloo from famous Kolkata outlets lures foodies to indulge in the city’s iconic dish, which blends Mughlai flavours with a Bengali twist.

Chicken Biryani With Aloo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Rasgulla, Sandesh, and Mishti Doi

We all know that no Durga Puja festivity is complete without desserts. Sweet shops are crowded with people trying to have their share of Rasgulla, Sandesh, and Mishti Doi. Street vendors also serve hot jalebis and malpua, which add to the festive indulgence. For many, the joy of Durga Puja is not just in pandal-hopping but also in tasting these dishes.

So, this Durga Puja 2025, make it a point that you visit the streets of Kolkata and get your hands on these irresistible and flavourful dishes and enjoy the festive season with your family and friends!

