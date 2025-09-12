Durga Puja is one of the most important and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus across India, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. It is marked with great festivities, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, and Bangladesh and among the global Indian diaspora. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja celebrations usually last for ten days, with the last five days known as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami, being the most significant. This year, Durga Puja 2025 starts on September 27 with Maha Panchami and ends with Vijayadashami on October 2. In this article, let’s know more about Durga Puja 2025 dates, the full Durga Puja 2025 schedule, Panchami to Vijaya Dashami dates and more. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule of Bengali Durga Puja.

Durga Puja also popularly known as Durgotsava, refers to all five days of festivity and these five days are observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. According to Hindu religious texts, Durga Puja, including Chandi Path, should begin from the next day of Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya is the most important day of Pitru Paksha, when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, is not considered for starting any auspicious work. Durga Puja Wishes and HD Images: Share Greetings, Quotes, Maa Durga Photos and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: Check Full Schedule from Panchami to Vijaya Dashami

Date Day Durga Puja Day 1 September 27 Maha Panchami Durga Puja Day 2 September 28 Maha Shashti Durga Puja Day 3 September 29 Durga Saptami, Kolabou Puja Durga Puja Day 4 September 30 Durga Ashtami Durga Puja Day 5 October 1 Maha Navami Durga Puja Day 6 October 2 Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

As per religious beliefs, Goddess Durga arrives on the Earth on the first day of Devi Paksha, which starts on the next day of Mahalaya Amavasya during Pitru Paksha. The Goddess departs on the day of Durga Visarjan, which is also known as Vijayadashami. During this time, beautifully crafted idols of Goddess Durga are installed in decorated pandals. Devotees perform rituals, offer prayers, and participate in cultural programs, dance, and music.

On the final day known as Vijayadasham, the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers or other water bodies in a ritual called Visarjan, marking the return of the Goddess to her heavenly abode. The day also coincides with Dussehra in many parts of India, where the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is celebrated. Both festivals together highlight the eternal message that righteousness and truth always prevail over evil.

