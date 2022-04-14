Easter Sunday is one of the most important festivals in Christianity, it is considered to be one of the holiest days because it is the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was crucified by the Roman Cavalry. This day offers new hopes and beginnings. The day is celebrated with a lot of joy and is especially a grand celebration for the kids. Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Know the Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

Easter date is not definite and it changes from year to year. This year, Easter 2022 will be celebrated on April 17. The festival is also known as a movable feast, to celebrate the occasion grand festive meals are organized and family and friends come together to pray. Food is an integral part of Easter Sunday and we have curated a list of delicious recipes that you can easily make to make the festival day more special.

5 Easter Sunday Recipes 2022

1. Italian Easter Bread

Easter bread is sweet and fluffy bread, decorated in a knot style that pairs perfectly with the savoury items of the feast and can be eaten without any pairing as well.

2. Brown Sugar Honey Glazed Ham

Ham is an eastern speciality and is cooked in many different ways but honey glazed ham is one of the most popular choices. It is packed with the flavours of sweet and savoury notes and the meat itself is perfectly tender with a thin layer of crispiness that adds texture.

3. Baked Mac And Cheese

A favourite amongst pasta and cheese lovers. Mac and Cheese work as the perfect side pairing for the Ham and bread. The dish is homely and it can feed a lot of people at the same time.

4. Coloured Devilled Eggs

Easter is incomplete without eggs and what better way to eat eggs on Easter than to devil them but with a twist. These dyed Devilled Eggs are perfectly bite-sized and make for a fun little addition to the dinner table and the recipe is very easy.

5. No-Bake Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most popular desserts and children love it. So cheesecake for dessert on Easter is a no brainer and especially this mini cheesecake that is made without baking anything in the oven is also a good bonding activity with kids. The desert is light and fluffy.

Easter dinners are a great bonding time with the family and friends and there is nothing more special than bonding over food. These Recipes are a great conversation starter and make for a delicious feast.

