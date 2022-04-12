Easter or Ressurection Sunday is the most important and holy festival throughout Christianity. As per the New Testament of the Christian bible, Christians celebrate Easter Sunday as the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, three days after his crucifixion by the Romans. Easter Sunday 2022 will be celebrated on the 17th of April, the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. Easter is basically a 'movable feast' and that is why it doesn’t happen on the same date from year to year. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, after by the 40 days of Lent. Easter is also marked by names such as Great and Holy Pascha, Easter Sunday, Pascha or Sunday of Pascha is a celebration of God's victory over the grave. The 2,000 year-old Christian holiday also marks the arrival of the spring season. Holy Week 2022 Messages & HD Images: From Palm Sunday to Easter Day; Quotes, Hymns, SMS, HD Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week.

Traditions And Significance Of Easter Day

The observance of Easter Day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, after his crucifixion by the Romans on Good Friday. The resurrection of the Son of God is one of the chief tenets of the Christian faith. Many Christians worldwide celebrate Easter Sunday through special church services, hymns, candles, ringing bells, flowers, exchanging Paschal greetings, and decorating the Easter eggs and bunnies. People celebrate the day as they hold the fact that the Jesus of Nazareth conquered death and redeemed his believers from sin. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Along with this, the observance of Easter is also associated with the exodus of the Jews from Egypt as depicted in the Old Testament and the Jewish holiday of Passover. The term "Easter" is believed to come from Eostara, the goddess of rebirth. The main symbols of the merry festival are Easter eggs and Easter bunnies which stand for fertility and holdovers from the feast of Eostara. In Christianity, the egg is an ancient symbol of new life and rebirth. In some traditions, the children put out their empty baskets for the Easter bunny to fill while they sleep.

