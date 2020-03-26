Floyd Cardoz, Culinary Director of Bombay Canteen Passes Away Due to Coronavirus; Chefs and Celebs Pay Tribute To Renowned Indian Chef
Tributes for Floyd Cardoz (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The hospitality industry was in for a shock when news of Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz's demise due to Coronavirus came up. The culinary director of Bombay Canteen passed away in New Jersey hospital at the age of 59. Along with Bombay Canteen, he also ran the restaurants O Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop in Mumbai. He was the co-founder of Hunger Inc Hospitality, which runs these restaurants in the city. The culinary star and winner of Top Chef Master made a great contribution to the hospitality industry. As news of his death came up, tributes started coming in from different parts of the world. Restaurateurs and celebrities, his friends and those who have been to his restaurants took to Twitter to express their condolences for Floyd Cardoz.

Floyd Cardoz had tested positive for COVID 19 on March 18. He was undergoing treatment from at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. Cardoz had travelled from Mumbai to New York on March 8. Born in Mumbai, he pursued his culinary passion and went to Switzerland to learn at the Les Roches culinary school. He then shifted to New York. He passed away due to some complications in Coronavirus. In the year 1998, he opened a fusion restaurant in Manhattan called Tabla with restaurateur Danny Meyer. The news of his sad demise saw everyone expressing their tributes for him on Twitter. From celebrities to restaurateurs, people posted Rest in Peace messages on social media. Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus With Mild Symptoms; Twitter Flooded with Speedy Recovery Wishes for the Prince of Wales.

His restaurants have received multiple accolades. He competed on Top Chef and won the Top Chef Masters award. He has also written two cookbooks named "One Spice, Two Spice: American Food, Indian Flavors" (2006) and "Floyd Cardoz: Flavorwalla: Big Flavor. Bold Spices."