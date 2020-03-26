Floyd Cardoz, Culinary Director of Bombay Canteen Passes Away Due to Coronavirus; Chefs and Celebs Pay Tribute To Renowned Indian Chef

Tributes for Floyd Cardoz (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The hospitality industry was in for a shock when news of Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz's demise due to Coronavirus came up. The culinary director of Bombay Canteen passed away in New Jersey hospital at the age of 59. Along with Bombay Canteen, he also ran the restaurants O Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop in Mumbai. He was the co-founder of Hunger Inc Hospitality, which runs these restaurants in the city. The culinary star and winner of Top Chef Master made a great contribution to the hospitality industry. As news of his death came up, tributes started coming in from different parts of the world. Restaurateurs and celebrities, his friends and those who have been to his restaurants took to Twitter to express their condolences for Floyd Cardoz.

Floyd Cardoz had tested positive for COVID 19 on March 18. He was undergoing treatment from at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. Cardoz had travelled from Mumbai to New York on March 8. Born in Mumbai, he pursued his culinary passion and went to Switzerland to learn at the Les Roches culinary school. He then shifted to New York. He passed away due to some complications in Coronavirus. In the year 1998, he opened a fusion restaurant in Manhattan called Tabla with restaurateur Danny Meyer. The news of his sad demise saw everyone expressing their tributes for him on Twitter. From celebrities to restaurateurs, people posted Rest in Peace messages on social media. Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus With Mild Symptoms; Twitter Flooded with Speedy Recovery Wishes for the Prince of Wales.

Check Tweets For Floyd Cardoz

From His Partner

Love you so much @floydcardoz — Danny Meyer (@dhmeyer) March 25, 2020

Huge Loss!

Terrible news. Floyd Cardoz - brilliant chef and wonderful man - has fallen to the Corona virus. A huge, huge loss. — ruthreichl (@ruthreichl) March 25, 2020

From Padma Lakshmi

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss... pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020

People's Favourite Restaurants

He was one of my fav! Loved both the cook books he wrote and treasured them. Bombay Canteen is definetly one of my fav restaurants ever. Chef Floyd 💔 Rest in peace @floydcardoz pic.twitter.com/gRPGDZ9hZU — Neerajaa Kona (@NeerajaKona) March 25, 2020

Redefined Culture of NYC

Floyd Cardoz is an Indian-American institution. His Tabla was nothing short of a revolution -- not just our food but our people. It launched the year I graduated college. There are no coincidences. Floyd was among desis redefining the food, media, biz, arts, culture of NYC... ctd pic.twitter.com/bUmcEQLBW6 — S. Mitra Kalita (@mitrakalita) March 25, 2020

From Chef Kunal Kapoor

It is sad to share that chef floyd Cardozo @floydcardoz is no more. He has been an inspiration to many and I was hoping to cook with him some day.Falling to #covid19 just goes to show that this threat is very real so everyone please take care of yourselves. RIP cheffie. #corona pic.twitter.com/f4eQeMw4E4 — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) March 25, 2020

Gem of a Person

Floyd. You were a gem. You were an amazing human and chef. You were a father and husband full of love and grace. I am so sorry. I love you. Rest in Peace my friend. #floydcardoz — Hugh Acheson (@HughAcheson) March 25, 2020

His restaurants have received multiple accolades. He competed on Top Chef and won the Top Chef Masters award. He has also written two cookbooks named "One Spice, Two Spice: American Food, Indian Flavors" (2006) and "Floyd Cardoz: Flavorwalla: Big Flavor. Bold Spices."