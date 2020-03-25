Floyd Cardoz, Indian-Origin Chef And The Bombay Canteen's Culinary Director, Dies Due to COVID-19

Indian-Origin Chef and The Bombay Canteen's Culinary Director Floyd Cardoz. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mumbai, March 25: Famous culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen -- Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz -- died on Wednesday in New Jersey. Reports confirmed that the was tested positive with coronavirus recently. The information was shared by his company Hunger Inc., which owns that The Bombay Canteen.

Issueing a statement, Hunger Inc. said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times, "Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020." Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Indians Dead Outside India, One Among Them Committed Suicide in Sweden After Being Diagonsed With COVID-19, Says Report.

It is to be known that Cardoz was born in Mumbai and becanme a biochemist. But, later, hen he discovered his passion for cooking, he went to culinary school in India and Switzerland and later moved to New York City. Earlier on March 23, the Union government on Monday informed that three Indians died outside India. The Government informed that the casualties were reported from Iran, Egypt and Sweden.

The Union government said that person from Sweden suicide after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. The Indian government had also stated that a total of 276 cases of Indias infected with the deadly virus have been reported from foreign country, among with 255 are from Iran's central city of Qom. Also, 12 cases of Indians being infected with COVID-19 have arrived form UAE, while five from Italy. Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka has one case each.