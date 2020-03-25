Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus With Mild Symptoms; Twitter Flooded with Speedy Recovery Wishes for the Prince of Wales

Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus with mild symptoms (Photo Credits: Wiki)

The Prince of Wales, 71-year-old, Prince Charles has been tested positive with COVID 19 with mild symptoms and is "otherwise remains in good health". Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested as well but does not have the virus. However, both Prince Charles and Camilla are now in self-isolating at Balmoral, latest agency reports say. Reports say that, "The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing." The Queen reportedly last saw his son on March 12 and "remains in good health and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare", Buckingham Palace says. Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19, Heir to British Throne Tested With Mild Symptoms, Says Report.

Ever since the news of Prince Charles showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 has taken over social media, "Get Well Soon Messages" and other wishes for speedy recovery has taken over social media. Many people are also worried about the queen's health and are sharing messages of precautions everyone should be taking. Here are some of the messages of speedy recovery flooding Twitter:

Get well soon #PrinceCharles. Govt guidleines not clear. Perhaps rule is only for caravans and not for people with 3 or 4 homes. 🥴#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/O3IvNPe5nA — Cllr Angela Feeney (@angela_feeney) March 25, 2020

Sending very best wishes to HRH Prince Charles for a speedy recovery from Coronavirus, and stay well wishes to HRH Camilla Duchess of Cornwall Illustration by Lynn Ede #princecharles pic.twitter.com/SnFHYeVgH7 — LynnEdeArtist (@lachartgallery) March 25, 2020

Get well soon #PrinceCharles @ClarenceHouse. Take care and stay safe! — Joanna Bunt (@QueenFan) March 25, 2020

#PrinceCharles has #COVID2019 while his mother and wife are safe and in #Isolation. It just shows that no one is safe. Doesn't matter who you are and what you do or how much #money you have access to. — mumakhichi (@archna_devi) March 25, 2020

The statement about Prince Charles' health as obtained by BBC reads: "In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks." It has been reported that Prince Charles' last public engagement was on 12 March. He had been working from home ever since. The coronavirus pandemic has 425,902 patients tested positive as we write this today March, 25 2020. The total number of deaths due to the virus is said to be 18,955. The number of people recovered from COVID-19 is 109,225. Most of the world are resorting to social distancing and is practising self-quarantine to help slow-down the spread of the disease, in places with a high population like India, a 21-day lockdown is being observed.