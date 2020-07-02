Independence Day in the United States is a federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the country. It is observed on July 4 every year commemorating the day in 1776 when the Continental Congress declared the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to Britain rule. The day is celebrated by conducting parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, family reunions, political speeches and a lot more. And over the years cakes have become an inevitable part of Independence Day celebrations. Cakes in varying shapes, sizes, colours and flavours grace dinner tables for fourth of July celebrations. As the fourth of July 2020 approaches, we bring to you cake ideas which you can make at home and surprise your family. These 4th of July theme cakes in colours of red, blue and white representing the US flag are not just beautiful to look at, but tasty too. How to Bake 3-Ingredient, Flourless, Chocolate Cake Easily at Home.

While some show off their rich riches on the outside, or in between the creases, others can be cut open to see the US flag. And in case you do not have enough time to bake a full-fledged cake, then go for cupcakes and add the colours of Independence into little baked items. Check out the list of cake ideas and made your fourth of July celebrations colourful. Step-By-Step Guide To Bake Golden Rum Cake At Home (Watch Video)

July 4th Drip Cake:

The video shows how three layers of cakes were brought together for this white drip cake that leaks red and blue from the top. Add some sparkling elements on the top and your cake is good to be placed on the table.

Fault Line Cake For July 4:

Fault line cakes need precision but once done nicely, you can decorate the crevice and fill it with sprinkles, cookies, flowers and much more. Now that it is for the fourth of July you can add all those edibles in red, white and blue into it.

Fourth of July Confetti Cake:

You can make your cake a sparkling delight by following this video. In layers of red, white and blue, the cake is complete with DIY confetti, cream cheese icing and completely covered in sprinkles! With an additional layer of strawberries, blueberries and cream, this cake looks simply beautiful.

Flag Inside Cake:

Cut open and find the US flag inside it! This cake is filled with surprises and can never be wrong for fourth of July. The finished cake looks like a celebration in itself.

Fourth of July Rosette Cake:

Vanilla cake with sprinkles and American buttercream makes this the rosette cake everyone wants to bake for fourth of July. The red, white and blue frosting makes it the best one for Independence Day.

Cakes have always been a part of celebrations across the world, and the fourth of July just gives us more reasons to show off our baking skills. While people may not leave homes this year due to the spread of coronavirus, you cal celebrate the day at home by baking cakes and celebrating with your family.

