Mumbai, December 27: Ahead of the New Year 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holidays calendar for the coming year. The RBI has announced over 100 bank holidays for 2026. The Bank Holiday 2026 list covers several holidays, including national events, state-level festivals and regional events. Some of the key bank holidays in 2026 are Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, Diwali, and Christmas.

As per the Bank Holiday 2026 list, there are 10 bank holidays in January, three holidays in February and 11 bank holidays in March 2026. Wondering how many bank holidays there are in each of the coming here. Don't worry! We have got you covered. Scroll below to see the bank holidays announced by RBI for all 12 months of the upcoming year.

January 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in January 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

February 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in February 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

March 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in March 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

April 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in April 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

May 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in May 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

June 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in June 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

July 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in July 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

August 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in August 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

September 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in September 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

October 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in October 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

November 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in November 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

December 2026 Bank Holiday List

List of Bank Holidays in December 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

There are eight, six and five bank holidays each in April, May and June 2026. RBI has announced six bank holidays for July, eight for August, and eight bank holidays for September. The last three months of 2026 - October, November and December will observe bank closures for 11, eight and 13 days each. In addition to the bank holidays declared by the RBI for each month, banks will also observe closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

