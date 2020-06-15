Coronavirus in India: Live Map

How to Bake 3-Ingredient, Flourless, Chocolate Cake Easily at Home for Father's Day 2020? (Watch Recipe Video)

Food Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 08:15 PM IST
3-ingredient, Flourless, Chocolate Cake Recipe For Father's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Father's Day is just around the corner. Every year June 21 is celebrated as Fathers Day and this year it falls on a Sunday. While you can buy your father all kinds of gifts, nothing will ever compare to handmade chocolate cake. If you plan on giving your father something with a little bit of a personal touch, you can easily make this 3-ingredient, flourless, chocolate cake easily at home. The recipe is so is that even if your culinary skills rank 4 on a scale of 1-10, you can still prepare this. Moreover, you really don't need a lot of ingredients and if during this time of coronavirus pandemic, you don't trust products from outside, this chocolate cake recipe is your best bet. Check out the easy recipe of this 3-ingredient, flourless, chocolate cake that you can make for your father on Father's Day:

Ingredients:

  • 350 grams of Chocolate Cookies (most popular ones are oreo cookies but you can even go for the normal choco chip cookies)

  • 370 grams of milk

  • 2 1/4 tsp Baking Powder

Method

  • You will first have to crush the cookies into a fine powder.

  • Add milk and baking powder to it.

  • Mix well to make a thick cake batter-like consistency.

  • Place it in the microwave.

Take a look at the video recipe:

It is important to choose the right cookies for your cake. It can be anything from Nutella to Chocolate Chips or even plain oreo cookies. The flavour of your cake will depend on it so choose wisely. Some people may also want to add some more cocoa powder to give it a little chocolaty taste.

