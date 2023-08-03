Life is too short to explore different kinds of food varieties. Seafood is one such variety which you must try before you die. Seafood contains thousands of marine species on the earth. Each one has a unique flavour that can be entirely different and very intimidating. It contains all kinds of fish, prawns, octopus and whatnot. As you think of exploring some seafood, we at LatestLY have curated a list of items that must be on the top if you want to explore some dishes from the seafood. ‘Seafood Lover’ Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Mumbai’s The Harbour Bay and Has This to Say!

Belon Oysters

Produced in the area around the French River, belon oysters are flat and round with rippled green shells. These oysters are full of umami and have a flavour reminiscent of brine and intense copper fish.

Belon Oysters | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Krap

Krap is a freshwater fish that is large and fatty and can reach up to 25-30 Kg in weight. It is also one of the most attractive fish for sport fishing in the region. Alternative Seafood Startup Aqua Cultured Foods Reels in $5.5M.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chutoro Tuna

Chutoro Tuna is a mix of otoro’s sweetness which is the fatty part of the belly of the fish, and a deep, slightly bitter flavour of akami which is red meat. It is typically served on special occasions or festivities.

Chutoro Tuna | Representational Image (Photo credits: Flickr)

Green Lipped Mussel

Found in New Zealand, Green Lipped Mussel is an important staple food of the Maori diet because of its anti-inflammatory properties. The delicate flavour of the mussels makes them popular and is characterized by green shells that house the large cream or coral colour flesh.

Green-Lipped Mussel | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Safridia

Safridia is an oily fish with a silvery body that typically reaches a length of up to 70cm. This is a cheap variety of fish found in Greece and is generally fried with a wide range of species.

Safridia | Representational Image (Photo credits: Wallpaper Flare)

The list of seafood is never-ending, but the above-mentioned items are one of the best sea foods around the world and shouldn’t be missed by any seafood lover.

