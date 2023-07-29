National Lasagna Day is celebrated on July 29 each year. It's a day dedicated to one of the most beloved and iconic Italian dishes, lasagna. As you celebrate National Lasagna Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Lasagna recipes that you can try and enjoy the day. From Spinach to Pot Lasagna, 6 Types of Italian Pasta Dishes To Try On This Food Day!

Lasagna is a layered pasta dish that typically consists of wide pasta sheets, meat sauce, béchamel sauce, and cheese. On National Lasagna Day, people celebrate by enjoying this comforting and hearty dish with friends and family. Many restaurants and eateries may also offer special lasagna deals or promotions to mark the occasion. Here are the best lasagna recipes for you to try.

Classic Meat Lasagna

This is the traditional and most well-known version of lasagna, made with layers of lasagna noodles, a rich and flavourful meat sauce (often made with ground beef or a combination of beef and pork), creamy béchamel sauce, and plenty of melted cheese.

Watch Recipe Here:

Vegetarian Lasagna

A meatless version of lasagna that is equally delicious. Instead of meat sauce, it uses a variety of vegetables like spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, and bell peppers, along with marinara sauce or a tomato-based sauce. Some versions also include ricotta or cottage cheese as a substitute for the meat.

Watch Recipe Here:

Seafood Lasagna

This variation includes layers of lasagna noodles, seafood such as shrimp, crab, or scallops, and a creamy white sauce flavoured with garlic and herbs. It offers a delightful change of taste and texture from the traditional meat lasagna. Gender Reveal Lasagna: A Distasteful New Trend That Promotes Blue-Pink Stereotypes Like its Predecessor.

Watch Recipe Here:

Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

A fusion of Italian and American cuisine, this lasagna uses cooked chicken, alfredo sauce, and layers of lasagna noodles. It's a creamy and comforting twist on the classic dish.

Watch Recipe Here:

Spinach and Ricotta Lasagna

A popular vegetarian version, this lasagna is filled with layers of ricotta cheese, spinach, and lasagna noodles, all baked to perfection with marinara sauce and melted cheese.

Watch Recipe Here:

You can surely experiment and prepare many creative and delicious lasagna variations out there. Feel free to experiment with different ingredients and flavours to create a lasagna dish that suits your preferences and tastes.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Lasagna Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).