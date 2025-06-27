The monsoon season 2025 is here; it brings the cool breezes, cosy vibes, and the craving for warm and comforting food. But wait, this season is also about caring for yourself and others a little extra, especially regarding what you eat. In the monsoon season, one must eat healthy food. It is essential as rainy weather can easily lower immunity and sluggish digestion. You must choose light, warm, and seasonal foods for your health. In this article, we bring you some of the easy-to-make and healthy monsoon recipes like corn & spinach stir fry, moong dal chilla and more that you must prepare this season. Monsoon 2025 Recipes: Crispy and Cosy Meals To Enjoy the Rainy Weather and Satisfy Your Cravings.

Corn & Spinach Stir-Fry

To make the corn and spinach stir-fry recipe, which is super healthy food, all you need to do is take a pan and sauté some garlic in the olive oil, then add corn and chopped spinach. Cook all together for five minutes and serve it. Monsoon Drink Recipes: 5 Refreshing and Immune-Boosting Healthy Beverages For the Rainy Season.

Watch Video To Make Corn & Spinach Stir-Fry Recipe:

Moong Dal Chilla

The second healthy dish is Moong Dal Chilla. To make this, blend some soaked dal with the kitchen spices you like. Then, spread the batter on a pan like a pancake. Cook it on both sides until it turns golden.

Watch Video To Make Moong Dal Chilla Recipe:

Vegetable Poha

The third healthy monsoon recupipe is vegetable poha. First, rinse the poha. Then, saute the onions and all the coloured veggies together. Finally, add the poha with other spices for five minutes.

Watch Video To Make Vegetable Poha Recipe:

Lemon-Ginger Rasam

The fourth dish is Lemon-Ginger Rasam. To make it, you need to mix the boiled dal with water. Then, take a pan, add some ginger and tempering, squeeze the lemon juice in it, and enjoy it as a soup.

Watch Video To Make Lemon-Ginger Rasam Recipe:

Sprouted Moong Salad

The last dish is Sprouted Moong Salad. To prepare it, mix ingredients like sprouted moong, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Chill for five minutes, and it's ready to eat.

Watch Video To Make Sprouted Moong Salad Recipe:

In addition to the healthy recipes mentioned above, you can also prepare soups, steamed snacks, and fresh veggies to energise yourself in the monsoon season.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

