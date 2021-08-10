Unity in diversity is a rich legacy of India. With 28 states and 8 Union territories, India holds numerous cultures. From clothes to food, there is a variety in everything. Considering the variety in culture, we give you 5 lip-smacking tricolour-inspired dishes to try this Independence Day 2021. India will be celebrated its 75th Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas on the 15th of August (Sunday). On August 15, Five Other Countries Apart From India Attained Freedom; Check List.

1. Tricolour Puri

Tricolour puri is one of the most favourite food for North Indians. Mixing together tomato dough, normal dough and fenugreek dough, North Indians make delicious puri and have it with aloo ki subji or chhole!

2. Tricolour Idli

Idli is a type of rice cake popular in South India. It can be made in a way to match the tri-colour theme of the Indian National Flag and is very light and healthy to eat. Combined with Sambhar and Coconut chutney, this is one of the favourites of people from South India.

3. Tricolor Biryani

Biryani is basically Rice cooked with Indian spices and meat usually that of chicken, lamb, goat etc. Some people also cook it with eggs or vegetables like potatoes in certain regional varieties.

4. Tricolour Cake

When it is about celebrations, then cake cutting is a must. And to lift up the Independence day spirit, why not get a cake customised in tri color. Every celebration remains incomplete without sweets/desserts. So, get a tri color cake/pastry and satisfy your sweet tooth.

5. Tricolor Salads

Health is wealth. And many people stick to their strict diet even during celebrations. So why not keep their taste buds happy with some crunchy munchy tri-colour salads. Put in all your favourite colourful vegetables and fruits, add some spices and sauces and it's ready. nothing would be as quick and easy as this one.

Starting from the salads to desserts, we have got you covered with delicious lip smacking dishes that you can try this Independence Day. Try these dishes and have a Happy Independence Day 2021 everyone.

