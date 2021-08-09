Large-scale preparations and celebrations begin in India for upcoming India's 75th Independence Day. Though the celebrations might not be grand due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the charm and excitement of the national festival is most likely to remain the same. In order to make Independence Day 2021 more exciting, we are bringing to you a bunch of office bay decoration ideas, which would include everything from tricolour rangoli to paper crafts. Happy Independence Day 2021! Independence Day of India: Know the History and Significance of 15th August, The Date On Which India Got Freedom.

People dress up in tricolour representing the Indian national flag. Offices encourage employee interaction by organising different activities. The celebrations are in full swing as we are one week away from the 75th Independence Day. PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas, Suggestions From Citizens for Independence Day 2021 Speech, Here’s How To Participate

Most offices are well decorated with tricolour rangolis, National Flag stickers, tricolour balloons, pom poms etc. With almost a week left for Independence Day 2021, we get you some amazing ideas to decorate your office bay for the festival.

1. Tricolor Umbrella Decoration

One of the modern ways to decorate your workplace in the Independence day spirit is with Umbrellas. They are easily available at any retail shop and you can further colour them in tricolour shades.

2. Tricolour Rangoli

Rangoli art is considered very famous and auspicious in India. What could be a better way to decorate your bay than making beautiful rangoli.

3. Tricolour Pen Stands and Jars

Make your workstation look all decked up for Independence Day 2021 by placing jars and pen stands in tricolours.

4. Tricolour Surgical Mask

A new way to decorate your bay is with surgical masks. Place Surgical masks in the tricolour on one side at the entrance of your office bay. It's best to maintain social distancing even when you celebrate the festivals, so why not use it as a way for decorating your bay. So starting with keeping it for decoration, you can further distribute it to the staff and make the people all involved in the Independence day celebrations.

5. Paper Decoration

You can do various paper art in tricolour and hang or paste them in the bay. You can make planes, butterflies, stars or any other shapes with paper in orange, white and green colour and lift high the Independence day spirit.

Use these decorative ideas, accessorize your workstation and make it look better than the rest. Wish you a very happy Independence day 2021 in advance!

