Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Statehood Day, is an annual celebration observed on November 1st in the Indian state of Karnataka. This day marks the formation of Karnataka in 1956 when the Kannada-speaking regions of several southern states were merged to create the present-day state. As you celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of traditional Karnataka foods you might consider trying on this day.

The celebrations of Karnataka Rajyotsava typically include various cultural events, parades, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other festivities. It's a day for the people of Karnataka to celebrate their state's diverse culture, heritage, and achievements. In addition to the official celebrations, people often participate in various cultural activities, showcasing Karnataka's rich traditions, music, dance, and art forms. Traditional foods and sweets are also a big part of the celebration, allowing people to savour the delicious flavours of Karnataka's cuisine.

1. Bisi Bele Bath: A flavourful and spicy one-pot rice dish made with rice, lentils, and a special blend of spices. It's often served with a dollop of ghee (clarified butter) and fried papad.

Bisi Bele Bath (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Mysore Masala Dosa: A famous South Indian dish, where a crispy rice crepe is stuffed with a spiced potato filling and served with chutney and sambar. Mysore masala dosa is known for its distinctive red chutney spread on the inside.

Mysore Masala Dosa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Holige/Obbattu: A sweet flatbread made with a lentil or gram flour filling, often flavoured with cardamom and saffron. It's a delicious dessert or snack enjoyed on special occasions.

Yougaadi Special Holige Obbattu of Karnataka (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These are just a few examples of the many delectable dishes you can enjoy on Karnataka Rajyotsava to immerse yourself in the culture and flavours of Karnataka.

Wishing everyone a Happy Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023!

