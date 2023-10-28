Karnataka Rajyotsava Day will be celebrated on November 1, 2023. Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 symbolizes Karnataka's emergence as a distinct state, separate from the larger state of Madras (now Tamil Nadu), after the reorganization of states on linguistic grounds in 1956. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023, also known as Karnataka Formation Day 2023, is a day for the people of the state to express their deep-rooted love and pride for their homeland. As we celebrate Karnataka Formation Day 2023, here are wishes, greetings and HD wallpapers to share on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023.

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Wishes

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day Greetings

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day Messages

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Karnataka Formation Day Wishes

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Karnataka Formation Day Greetings

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)