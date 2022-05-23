Mango is the most loved and popular fruit of India. A bite of mango gives you a refreshing, delicious and silky-smooth flavour which no other fruit can match. There are 1500 varieties of mangoes cultivated in India. It is more than any other fruit known to humankind. With so many types, how does one decide which one is the best? As you enjoy different varieties of mangoes this season, we at LatestLY have curated a list of 6 types of mangoes that are most common and most loved in the country. Sixteen Varieties Of Mangoes Exported To Bahrain From West Bengal And Bihar.

Dasheri

Dasheri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

It is the oldest variety of mango, and we’re grown by the Nawabs of India. The homeland for Dasheri is Uttar Pradesh. It is yellow-green in colour and is available in June and July.

Chausa

Chausa (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chausa is seen at the end of mango season, around July and August. To celebrate his victory over Humayun, Sher Shah Suri chose to name his favourite mango based on the name of a town in Bihar where these are grown and cultivated.

Langra

Langra (Photo Credits: File Image)

This variety of mango is popular in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and is available from mid-July to August. It was first grown by a farmer in Varanasi who was disabled and therefore known as Langra.

Totapuri

Totapuri (Photo Credits: File Image)

It originates from the southern part of India, including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It is available in June and July and is known due to its parrot beak-like shape at the tip.

Alphonso

Alphonso (Photo Credits: File Image)

Alphonso is the king of all mangoes and is native to Maharashtra. It is also grown in some parts of Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Due to its distinct colour, taste and shape, it is one of the most expensive varieties of mangoes.

Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri (Photo Credits: File Image)

A single Ratnagiri mango weighs about 150-300grams. It is found in the Maharashtra region of Ratnagiri, Devgarh, Raigarh and Konkan. It can be easily identified with a tinge of red on the top of the fruit.

All varieties of mangoes are known for their different tastes and appearance. Though all of these are available between May and August, they are loved by almost all the people across the country.

