The 67 meme trends are in rage at the moment. With different thematic references, the 67 meme trend perplexes users, making Gen Alpha ROFL hard. The latest 67 jokes include the mango mustard food combination. While the food combo is arguably weird, the 67 jokes are cracking up the Gen Alpha and younger Gen Zs across TikTok and Instagram. But what does it really mean? Is there a Kendrick Lamar reference to it? Or just another weird food combo and equally intriguing math meme? Let us understand the origin and meaning of the mango mustard meme that has sparked a wave of funny memes and jokes online. What Is the ‘43 + 24’ Joke Meme? Is 67 The New 69? Gen Alpha Brain Rot Twist Explained With Meaning and Funny Responses!

What is Mango Mustard 67 Trend? Meme Origin Explained

67 is just another slang term that has made its way into the vocabulary of the internet. 67 memes have existed online for many months, and every time they seem to drop off, they come rising back to the social media forefront. The internet continues to find new ways to keep the 67-relevance going. Be it the Doot Doot song by Skrilla or its 67 catchy lyrics for edits of the basketball player LaMelo Ball, referring to his height (also 6’7”), the meme trend is breaking the internet, and how. Girl Math Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over the Internet.

The latest 67 meme trend involves the combination of mango and mustard. No, it’s not the weird food combination that food lovers encourage to try, but rather the 67 reference lies in the number of letters. Mangos (6 letters) + Mustard (7 letters), giving rise to 67 meme trend among the Gen Alphas. In addition, there’s also a Kendrick Lamar reference to it.

In the wake of his music release GNX in November 2024, the rapper’s sixth album, TV Off, the seventh track on his album, he screams “Mustard!” in an all-caps and instantly memorable way, then repeats it later in the song. The internet has since held “Mustard!” at the tip of its tongue, turning the song snippet into a full-fledged meme. How is it related to 67? Well, it’s the internet’s brain rot skill of finding 67 references in basically everywhere. A TikTok post online stated, “Mangos = 6, Mustard = 7, 6+7=13. There are 13 letters in Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick Lamar is 38. 38+38=76. 76 backwards is 67.” Liking the brain rot?

67 memes are one of those trends that are forced against all odds. Social media users keep finding new ways to ensure its relevance, making brain rot content go viral.

