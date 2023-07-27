National Chilli Dog Day 2023 will be observed on July 27. It is observed every year on the last Thursday of July. As you observe National Chilli Dog Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a step-by-step recipe for you to make your own mouth-watering chilli dogs at home. Here’s A Simple Step by Step Recipe to Make Chili Hot Dog at Home.

National Chili Dog Day is a celebration of this classic and beloved American dish. A chilli dog, also known as a Coney dog or a chilli cheese dog, is a hot dog topped with flavourful chilli and often accompanied by cheese, onions, and other delicious toppings. Here's an easy chilli dog recipe for you to enjoy at home.

Ingredients

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Canned chilli (you can use your favourite brand or make homemade chilli)

Shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped onions

Optional toppings: mustard, ketchup, relish, jalapeños, or any other toppings you enjoy.

Instructions

Prepare the Hot Dogs

Cook the hot dogs according to the package instructions. You can grill, pan-fry, or boil them.

Warm the Chili

Heat the canned chilli in a saucepan over medium heat until it's heated through. If you're using homemade chilli, warm it up in a separate saucepan.

Assemble the Chilli Dogs

Open the hot dog buns and place a cooked hot dog in each one.

Add the Toppings

Spoon the warm chilli generously over each hot dog. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese on top of the chilli.

Customize Your Chilli Dogs

Add chopped onions and any other toppings you desire, such as mustard, ketchup, relish, or jalapeños.

Serve and Enjoy

Your chilli dogs are now ready to be enjoyed! Serve them with some chips, fries, or a side salad for a complete meal.

Feel free to get creative with the toppings and chilli recipe to suit your taste preferences. Whether you're having a family gathering or a fun meal with friends, chilli dogs are sure to be a hit!

Wishing everyone a Happy National Chilli Dog Day 2023!

