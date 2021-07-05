On Sunday, during Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, defending world champion Joey Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in just 10 minutes. He broke his own world record and won his 14th title at the annual Fourth of July contest.

NEW WORLD RECORD: #JoeyChestnut eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, surpassing his previous record. 🌭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Plbh8kQntq — News12CT (@News12CT) July 4, 2021

Watch Video Here:

