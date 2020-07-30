National Chili Hot Dog Day is celebrated every year on the last Thursday of July in the United States of America. This year, it falls on July 30, 2020. This event is observed to enjoy chili dog in different ways. For an American, there is nothing better treat than having a chili dog buried under a mountain of melting cheese. It is better to have a chilli dog at home and avoid stepping outside amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. On the occasion of National Chili Dog Day 2020 (US), LatestLY gets you a simple step by step recipe of chili hot dog. Here Are Five Popular Hot Dog of America.

Chilli hot dog can be found at fairs or along the Boulevard or along the street in major cities of the United States. This simply means that chili dog is one of the favourite dishes of the Americans. However, chili dog is known by different names in a different region. In New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, hot dog is known as the Texas Tommy, the Texas Hot or just plain Texas Chili Dog, while in Michigan they call it 'Michigan Hot Dog'. Beef is mostly used in the preparation of this dish. Apart from this, chicken and ground turkey can also be tried out. Chili hot dog is served with herbs, onion and chilli sauce. Here's a look at the easy recipe of this dish.

Chili Dog Home Recipe

On National Chili Dog Day 2020, try to come up with your own creative chilli hot dog recipe and enjoy the same with your family members or loved ones. Also, share some amazing pictures of your chili dog on social media to become part of this day's celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).