Fortune Cookie Day is observed in the United States on July 20. People love these biscuits for its ability of predictions. From good health, luck, or a great day, these cookies are known for having the ability to guess the future of people. It is good to have the assurance of good and it seems hence people believe in those tiny chits that come with cookies. While you could have celebrated fortune cookie day in a grand way, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities will be limited to the home. So, we bring to you recipe to make perfect fortune cookies at home on Fortune Cookie Day 2020. National Sugar Cookie Day 2020: Know Interesting Facts About Its Journey On Becoming Loved Worldwide.

The ingredients you need to make fortune cookies are two large egg whites, half a teaspoon vanilla extract, half cup all-purpose flour, half a cup of sugar, one pinch of salt and three tablespoons of water. National Chocolate Chip Day (US) 2020: Tasty Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipes That Easy to Make at Home (Watch Videos)

Whip egg whites and add melted butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract until it is frothy. Then add flour and whip until the flour dissolves.

Pour the batter into thin small circles on a silicone mat.

Once they are baked, quickly fold them into circles and keep the fortune paper inside. Now, fold them as shown in the video.

Now let the cookies rest as you repeat the same with the remaining batter.

Homemade Fortune Cookie Recipe:

Fortune cookies are popular in some cultures and it is a common tradition at home, while at others it is an alien concept. We hope you fortune cookies turned out to be great and are celebrating it at home. We wish you all a Happy National Fortune Cookie Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).