National Chocolate Chip Day (US) 2020: Tasty Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipes That Easy to Make at Home (Watch Videos)

National Chocolate Chip Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Chocolate Chip Day in the United States of America is annually observed on May 15. This day is celebrated to enjoy chocolate chip in different forms. Chocolate chips are not only easy to transport around, but they’re also completely versatile. This single ingredient can enhance the taste of any bakery or savoury items. The best way to use chocolate chip is by bringing them in use to make innovative cookies. On the occasion of National Chocolate Chip Day (US), 2020, we will brief you with tasty chocolate chip cookies recipes that you can easily prepare at home and enjoy on this occasion.

The history of chocolate chip cookies dates back to the year 1937 where Ruth Graves Wakefield at Toll House Inn, Whitman, Massachusetts tried to prepare a chocolate cookie. She did so by throwing in chunks of a chocolate bar into it. In a happy accident, it turned out that the chocolate did not melt and mix with the rest of the cookie, but maintained its shape, filling the cookie with delicious little chocolate bits. This gave birth to a new recipe known as chocolate chip cookies. Based on the success of cookies Wakefield made, Nestle agreed to add this recipe to their wrapper. In return, Nestle honoured Ms.Wakefield by providing her with a lifetime supply of chocolate. Now let us have a look at different chocolate chip cookies recipe to try out on National Chocolate Chip Day (US), 2020.

Different Types of Chocolate Chip Cookies

1. Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

2. Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

3. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

4. Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

5. Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Therefore, now you have all the reasons to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day 2020 after seeing different types of recipes above. Enjoy this occasion by preparing some innovative chocolate chip cookies and don't forget to share the recipe with pictures on social media to become part of this day celebration.