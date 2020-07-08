National Sugar Cookie Day is observed on July 9 popularising the tasty sugar cookie. Everyone loves sugar cookie for it is delicious and easy to make. On National Sugar Cookie Day, bakeries and cake shops make different varieties of sugar cookies which goes off the shelf at the blink of an eye. Made with sugar, flour, butter, eggs and vanilla, sugar cookies are quite easy to bake and loved by everyone. It seems that there are some interesting facts about sugar cookie. So on National Sugar Cookie Day 2020, we bring to you facts about sugar cookies! What is The Difference Between Biscuits and Cookies? Know How These Two Flour-Based Products Differ From Each Other.

We believe sugar cookies rightly deserve the day designated for them as there is no better thing to satiate out sugar cravings. As people across countries are in lockdown, you can take this time to celebrate the day with your family. Maybe you can teach your young ones to bake some sugar cookies on this day. How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal? Here's The Recipe of This Latest Viral Food Trend (See Pics & Videos)

Sugar cookies are believed to have originated in the 1700s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

It was referred to as Nazareth Cookies by German Protestant settlers and used to be baked in the shape of a keystone, their state’s symbol.

They improved the recipe and introduce variants of the cookies. Majorly they make cookies that were round, crumbly and buttery.

The Nazareth Sugar Cookie is named as the official cookie of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Eventually, its popularity spread especially for its buttery and sugary taste.

Fast forward to the 1930s in the United States, people would leave sugar cookies out for Santa as a thank you for the gifts.

Today it is eaten widely eaten across countries and is known for all the goodness. Be it Valentine’s Day, Easter, Christmas or birthdays, anything is incomplete without sugar cookies.

In 2015, Pillsbury earned the world record for the most number of cookies/biscuits iced in one hour.

Today, you get cookies in all different forms. Additions on it range from everything from coloured sugar, edible glitter, sprinkles and a lot more. So, celebrate the day by baking some at home!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).