National Margarita Day is observed every year on February 22. It is a day to pay homage to our favourite celebratory cocktail. Margarita is a cocktail made of Tequila, triple sec and lime. They can be served shaken with ice, without ice or blended with ice. As you celebrate National Margarita Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some unknown facts about this fantastic drink on this day. Here’s Why We Have a Day for the Cocktail.

The original recipe

Cointreau's official website shows that the original margarita is made with 1 part white tequila, ½ part Cointreau and ½ part fresh squeezed lime juice.

Origin of Margarita

According to a commonly accepted origin story, Margarita was invented in October 1941 at Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada, Mexico, by bartender Don Carlos Orozco. However, the origin of Margarita is unknown as there are main stories linked to its origin. Funny Memes and Jokes That Are The Next Best Thing To The Refreshing Cocktail.

Most ordered drink in 2008

According to Cheers on Premise Handbook, it was the most-ordered mixed drink of 2008. Americans were consuming 18,500 margaritas per hour on average during the year.

Made print debut in December 1953

Margarita allegedly made its print debut in December 1953 when Esquire named it the ‘drink of the month.’

Invention of the First Frozen Margarita Machine

Though the origin of Margarita is unclear, the origin of the first frozen Margarita took place in the early 70s by 26-year-old Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez.

National Margarita Day is not just about enjoying the best Margarita around you but also about knowing everything about the drink that you love. Wishing everyone a Happy National Margarita Day 2023!

